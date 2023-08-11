Awards have been presented to community champions in Exmouth supporting the work of the town’s Rotary Club.

Exmouth Rotary Club recently held its annual President’s dinner and announced the winner of its Citizen of the Year award, and other community-minded accolades.

With club membership falling, the town’s Rotarians are keen to recruit new blood keen to carry on its community work, supporting charities and good causes locally.

The President’s dinner marked the end of one Rotary year and the start of the next.

Incoming President Dick Francis said: “I really hope the coming year can be as successful as the one just ending.

“We will go on supporting charities and other good causes in our community while, at the same time, reacting as best we can to news of natural disasters anywhere in the world.

“Our club membership continues to dwindle and so, in order to continue our support to the community, we will be trying extra hard to recruit new members.”

The Rotary Citizen of the Year award went to Richard Taylor from the Brixington Blues Youth Football Club, in Exmouth, after rotary members heard how he had dedicated his time to the organisation for more than 30 years.

His nomination said: “Richard is retiring from his position as Chairman with the club after a staggering 34 years of involvement. Richard has held various roles from coach to treasurer and latterly Chairman. Most football volunteers finish once their child’s youth career has finished but Richard dedicated himself far beyond his children’s involvement. Grassroots football in Exmouth owes a great deal to Richard and he is fully deserving of this award.”

Also recognised for their ‘marvellous work’ in the community were Sue Owens-Evans and Shirley Newcombe from the Exmouth Food Bank.

A spokesperson for Exmouth Rotary Club said: “The Rotary Club was delighted to present to them a cheque for £1,000 to help with their activities.

“Much of the money raised for this and other good causes – for example the recent terrible earthquakes in Turkey and Syria – was gathered from the generous Exmouth public at Tesco.

“None of this would have been possible without the active support of Lisa O’Shaughnessy, the Tesco Community Champion whose invaluable contribution was also recognised at the dinner.”

To find out more about Rotary in Exmouth email exmouthrotary@outlook.com