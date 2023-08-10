Conservatives announce former Royal Marine is Parliamentary hopeful for new Exmouth and Exeter East constituency

A former Royal Marine has been announced as the Conservative party Parliamentary candidate for the new Exmouth and Exeter East constituency.

David Reed, pictured here, was selected in Exmouth at the end of July as the candidate for the new constituency. He will represent the Conservative Party at the next General Election.

The party said David was ‘eager to engage with residents and address the pressing issues in the constituency’.

He said: “I am humbled and honoured to have been selected as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Exmouth and Exeter East.”

He added: “With a strong work ethic and a commitment to long-term solutions, I am ready to serve the entire constituency diligently.”

Simon Jupp, the current MP for East Devon, who will be standing for the new Honiton and Sidmouth constituency in the next General Election, said: “I am looking forward to working with him to help build on my work to secure £15.7m to deliver the Dinan Way extension, regeneration around Exmouth’s train station and a brand new state-of-the-art police station for the town.”

David Reed is a former Royal Marine with ‘strong family links’ to the area.

A spokesperson for the Conservative party said: “His wealth of experience positions him perfectly to hit the ground running and make a positive impact on the community he cares deeply about.”

They added: “As David Reed prepares to take on this important responsibility, he is keen to collaborate with the community, build a strong foundation and work tirelessly to address the concerns and aspirations of Exmouth and Exeter East constituents.”