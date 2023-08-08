Yacht with engine problems is towed to safety in a night-time rescue by Exmouth RNLI

Lifeboat volunteers at Exmouth rescued a stricken yacht after it broke down with engine problems on Sunday night (August 6).

The all-weather lifeboat launched shortly before 9.30pm to the 31-foot yacht, broken down two miles south of Straight Point, Exmouth, returning it to safety shortly before midnight.

Lifeboat volunteers towed the stricken vessel to the River Exe, Starcross, after it was found the boat had an issue with a power pump.

An Exmouth RNLI spokesman said: “The two-person crew of the yacht had made multiple efforts to restart their engine without success and stood at anchor off the coast.

“The lifeboat crew made contact with the vessel with its two occupants and assessed the situation.

“It was established that the boat’s engine had malfunctioned and had a broken impeller, it was unable to make headway and the safest course of action was to tow the yacht and its occupants to safety.”

Two crew members boarded the yacht to help free the vessel’s anchor before securing a long tow line, returning the boat to a mooring at around midnight.