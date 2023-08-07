Strong winds of up to 50mph kept highway teams busy in East Devon and across the county with more than 50 call-outs to fallen trees or branches blocking roads.

In East Devon the county council cleared fallen trees in Douglas Avenue, Exmouth, Bickwell Lane in Sidmouth and Hillside at Branscombe, prompting Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highway management, to praise staff for their efforts to re-open roads as quickly as possible.

Councillor Stuart Hughes said: “The damaging gusts that we experienced from Storm Antoni are rare for this time of year and it was closer to the strength of wind from a winter storm.

“Our teams were on standby to deal with any issues and they were kept busy dealing with a huge amount of trees and branches across the county that had been blown onto roads.”

He added: “There may well still be small amounts of debris on roads, or there may be blockages on minor routes which haven’t been reported to us as yet so please continue to take extra care.”

Devon County Council said it had 11 teams, extra call handlers and tree surgeons, ready to respond across the county after the Met Office issued an Amber weather warning ahead of the weekend storm.

Trees were also cleared from Ashburton, Bampton, Bickington, Bishopsteignton, Dawlish, Holsworthy and Yelverton, the county council said.