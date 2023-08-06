Developer proposes 28 new homes for a five-acre field in an East Devon village

New homes proposed for almost five acres of land at a village in East Devon include four properties identified as ‘social, affordable and intermediate rent’.

Developers have asked East Devon District Council for permission to build dozens of houses on a field in countryside at Woodbury, writes local democracy reporter Guy Henderson.

Salter Property wants to put a range of 28 homes with parking for a number of vehicles on a field between Globe Hill and Broadmead.

The council will be asked to consider an outline application for the residential units including open space, a new parish office and highway works,

The two-hectare field currently has agricultural and residential buildings on one side, with homes and gardens on its other boundaries.

Right now, the area of land it is empty grassland with no public access. Parking will be provided for 62 vehicles.

Four homes would be for ‘social, affordable and intermediate rent’, while three would be starter homes.

The plans also outline four retirement flats, two maisonettes and two coach houses, with six two-bedroomed houses, 10 with three bedrooms, three with four and one with five.