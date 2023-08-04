Police seize and destroy cannabis found growing at a property in Exmouth town centre

Police have released these images of a stash of home-grown cannabis seized at the end of last month from a property near Exmouth town centre.

Officers on patrol in the town were carrying out routine enquiries when they found a small quantity of cannabis being grown inside a property in New Street, near the town centre.

Police said a woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

She has been released on police bail until the end of October.

The home-grown cannabis was taken away and destroyed, police said.

The cannabis was discovered on July 27, during routine police patrols, the neighbourhood team said.

Exmouth police said: “Last week officers from the Exmouth neighbourhood policing team were conducting routine enquiries when they discovered a small cannabis grow in the local area.”

They confirmed a woman was arrested and the cannabis was ‘seized for destruction’.

A Devon And Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Police located a cannabis grow within a property on New Street in Exmouth on Thursday 27 July.

“The grow was dismantled and seized.

“A woman in her 30’s was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

“She has since been released on police bail until Saturday 28 October.”