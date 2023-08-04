Police make arrests, seize vehicles and drugs in East Devon towns as officers step up patrols in anti-social behaviour crackdown

Police have stepped up high-visibility patrols in East Devon in a bid to tackle summer anti-social behaviour – making arrests, seizing vehicles and drugs

Operation Loki kick-started at the end of July in Seaton, East Devon, then moved to Sidmouth, Honiton and Axminster.

In August police will repeat the patrols in Exmouth, before moving into towns in mid-Devon.

Police said residents and holidaymakers will spot officers on foot patrol and in marked cars in areas where anti-social behaviour is known to be a problem:

In Seaton officers tackled anti-social driving, plus three people were stopped and dealt with for possessing drugs.

Police patrols teamed up with the authorities in Sidmouth and seized two untaxed vehicles, made two arrests of motorists stopped during a sting to detect drivers under the influence of drink or drugs, and identified 30 drivers caught speeding through Sidford.

Undercover officers arrested a disqualified and uninsured driver in Honiton caught ‘unfit’ behind the wheel through drugs and in possession of a Class B drug.

A vehicle search carried out in Axminster led officers to seize cocaine, cannabis, money, phones and the car, plus make an arrest for drug driving, possession with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

A separate vehicle was seized when officers found the driver’s licence had expired.

Inspector Phil Gray, Sector Inspector for Rural East Devon, said: “Over the course of the last few days we were joined by officers from the Devon and Cornwall Police professional development unit, members of the Special Constabulary, colleagues from roads policing and the Prevent and Detect team.

“We also worked with youth intervention officers, homeless outreach staff and some members of the council who form part of the community safety partnership.

“We work with partners to make sure that we reach those people in vulnerable groups who may need extra support.”

He added: “We like to engage with as many people as possible of all ages and get feedback on how we can help with any local concerns or priorities.

“We want to keep our communities safe, disrupt incidents of anti-social behaviour and make arrests where appropriate.

“If you see the officers out and about please come and say hello and let us know how we can help you.”

Devon and Cornwall Police launched Operation Loki in spring 2023, to tackle nuisance drivers, graffiti, drugs use, underage drinking, verbal abuse and anti-social noise levels during the night time period.