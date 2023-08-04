Cancer charity to extend its services after announcing new full-time premises in Axminster

A cancer charity supporting patients in the Axminster area is expanding its services thanks to finding a permanent premises.

Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support (ALCS) has announced it is setting up full-time support in the grounds of Axminster Hospital.

The move has been made possible thanks to community fundraising and ‘very generous’ donors.

The charity hopes the new premises will be open later this year, in the autumn.

The new premises means the charity can expand its support services throughout the week.

The plans include space for drop-ins, creative workshops, a therapy room, and a library of resources.

Although based in Axminster, the charity said it will will continue to provide services, workshops and events in Lyme Regis, including drop-ins, men’s events and workshops.

Mary Kahn, charity founder, said: “We are delighted to announce that Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support will have a permanent home.

“This has been made possible by the amazing fund-raising across the local community and a couple of very generous donors. Thank you to all who have contributed and supported us.”

Mary added: “Having our own premises mean local people affected by cancer will have the opportunity to access support throughout the week.

“The numbers of people reaching out for support has increased enormously and this will allow us to offer more support.”

The property is owned by Weycroft Investments and the charity is working with building management Axminster Property during the refurbishment.

Mary said: “We would like to thank Weycroft Investments for believing in us as a young charity and for their endorsement of the work we are carrying out, supporting those affected by cancer across the area of East Devon and West Dorset.

“We look forward to announcing our opening date in the autumn.”

Ian Styles, Axminster Property managing director, said: “We are delighted to be working with ALCS.

“We look forward to working with a number of local support groups, restoring and getting the building active once more for the community.”

To support the work of ALCS, email mary@axminsterandlymecancersupport.co.uk