The temporary closure of part of a popular East Devon cycle and pedestrian path will take place in the autumn while repairs are carried out.

Part of the Exe Estuary Trail will be closed for three months later this year for repair work, writes local democracy reporter Ollie Heptinstall.

The Courtlands Boardwalk section, between Lympstone and Exmouth, will close in late September after an inspection found that timber elements of the structure are deteriorating.

In order for them to be replaced with a “more durable fibre-reinforced material,” Devon County Council says the section will be out of use for around three months. A diversion will be put in place.

Pedestrians will be able to use the footpath on Exeter Road, but a spokesperson for the council says cyclists will need to cross over Exeter Road and “follow the slightly longer route which avoids cycling on the main busy road.”

They add: “A temporary crossing will be located next to the petrol station to provide an additional safe crossing for this route.”

The diversion adds around one mile to a normal journey along the trail, while information boards will be put up soon to let users know about the upcoming closure dates and more information about the scheme.

The Exe Estuary Trail was completed by the council in 2014 and offers a 16 mile, virtually traffic-free route around the estuary from Dawlish to Exmouth.

According to the Exe Estuary Management Partnership, it is used by over 200,000 people each year.