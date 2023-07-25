Police appeal to the public to help identify a motorcyclist seen riding ‘dangerously’ in East Devon

A motorcyclist spotted riding ‘dangerously’ in an East Devon town and village has prompted police to call for photos and video footage of the culprit.

The man has been seen in East Devon and Exeter, riding a red and black dirt-bike, in Cranbrook, Rockbeare and Pinhoe, pulling wheelies and not wearing a crash helmet.

Police said the man has been reported to them multiple times, prompting an appeal for photos, dashcam and doorbell footage to help identify the motorcyclist.

Owen Jones, Roads Policing Sergeant, said: “The male rider has been seen riding dangerously, doing wheelies and riding without a helmet. Clearly a danger to himself and to other road users.

“We really need public support and for anyone to provide clear images of the rider, including dashcam footage and ring doorbell footage.”

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing to the public for help to identify the driver of a motorcycle which has been seen driving dangerously around the Exeter area.

“Officers have received numerous reports of the bike driving around Cranbrook, Pinhoe and Rockbeare. The bike is described as a red and black dirt-bike.”

If you have information and footage to help police, call 101 or report it here, quoting log 545 240723.