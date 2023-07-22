Top tweetment for feathered friends – Honiton pupils design bird boxes and bug hotels to encourage wildlife to town’s new homes

Bird boxes and bug hotels designed by pupils in Honiton will be used to encourage wildlife to a new housing development in the town.

Youngsters at Littletown Primary Academy, in Honiton, were challenged to design and decorate birdboxes supplied by Taylor Wimpey, for its housing development in the town.

Some 65 children were challenged by the developer to take part in the competition, battling to have their bug hotels and bird box designs on the new estate.

The pupils were provided with all the materials needed to get creative and design homes for wildlife and bugs.

Melissa Langton, Taylor Wimpey Exeter spokeswoman, said: “We were thrilled to see the enthusiasm behind all of the pupils at Littletown Primary Academy and it was amazing to see such unique and colourful designs.

“It is heartening to witness the next generation actively engaging with nature and learning about the importance of wildlife conservation.”

She added: “We commend Littletown Academy for their creativity and dedication, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with local schools to inspire young minds and promote a greener future.”