Police warn of delays as investigations continue into a ‘serious’ crash near Axminster

The emergency services have been at a crash scene in East Devon since lunchtime on Thursday (July 20) after a ‘serious’ collision near Axminster between a lorry and car.

The road has been closed in both directions since 1.40pm while the air ambulance landed and police began a forensic examination of the crash site.

Traffic remains backed up in the Axminster area as queuing motorists seek alternative routes while the road remains closed between junctions to the town and Musbury, near Kilmington.

Police have urged motorists to stay away from the area and follow and diversions and road closures while investigations continue on the A35 – between the A358, at Axminster, and A375 at Kilmington.

A police spokesperson said: “Road closures will be lifted as soon as practicable. We would like to thank the public for their patience.

“We would also like to reiterate to the small number of drivers who felt it necessary to drive through the closures towards the scene itself that road closures are in place for a number of reasons.

“These reasons include the dignity of those involved, evidential and investigation purposes and to allow the road to be safely cleared prior to re-opening.”

National Highways are monitoring road closures and diversions until the route is reopened, police said.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 1.40pm today following reports of a road traffic collision on the A35, Kilmington, Axminster between a car and a lorry.

“Road closures are in place to allow the emergency services to attend and to allow the air ambulance to land.

“We advise road users to avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible.”