Boat theft in Exmouth sparks a police ‘lock up your vessel’ warning

Boat owners in Exmouth are urged to lock their vessels by police investigating a theft near the town’s marina.

The 6.7 metre BRIG Eagle with a 200 HP Suzuki engine, described as having a grey coloured hull with black Hypalon tubing and wood effect finish interior flooring, was stolen from a mooring on the River Exe, just outside Exmouth Marina, sometime between June 17 and July 2, 2023.

Officers investigating the boat’s whereabouts have released a photo of the missing vessel.

And they have urged anyone with a boat kept nearby to lock vessels and secure moorings.

Anyone who knows where the boat is, spots it on the water, or has information about the theft, is urged to contact police.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We would like to advise the public of a recent boat theft from the Exmouth Marina.

“Owners are urged to check their moorings and consider securing them with locks if not already used.”

If you have information to help police, call 101, and quote reference 50230196732.