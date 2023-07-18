Sidmouth is gearing up to host the 69th annual folk festival with performances by The Fisherman’s Friends, Barbara Dickinson, Lindisfarne, Cara Dillon and Seth Lakeman among the recently-announced line-up.

The week-long event, returning for the 69th consecutive year, runs from August 4 to 11 and features 100s of live performances across a host of indoor and outside venues.

Special pre-festival headline shows, on Thursday, August 3, have been revealed as The Fisherman’s Friends and on Friday, August 4, Barbara Dickson, with Nick Holland.

And a children’s festival and youth music sessions, for youngsters aged 12-17, takes place in the town.

A spokeswoman for the folk festival said: “Festival goers can then take their pick from major name concerts, lively late-night roots parties, intimate sessions, high energy ceilidhs and expert top quality folk dancing, engaging storytelling, joyful family entertainment, hands-on workshops and spectacular dance displays, the best in South West crafts and the tastiest local food and drink.”

Main stage festival acts have been revealed as The Unthanks, Banter, Le Vent du Nord, festival patrons Show of Hands with Miranda Sykes, Lindisfarne, distinctive Cara Dillon and The Young’uns.

The festival stage at the Ham has acts including Maddy Prior and the Forgotten Lands, the Eliza Carthy Trio, Leveret, Breabach, Lady Maisery, Brighde Chaimbeul, McCusker McGoldrick Doyle, John Tams, and a special concert honouring the late Paul Sartin.

Acts appearing at The Bulverton, have been named as Kathryn Tickell and the Darkening, Talisk, Grace Petrie, Seth Lakeman, Blackbeard’s Tea Party, and Peat & Diesel.

Acts appearing on smaller festival stages include Cerys Hafana and Suntou Susso.

And the Sidmouth Horse Trials will feature a colourful collection of hobby horses and beasts.

They will line up for a cross between a fancy dress competition, a beauty contest and horse race.