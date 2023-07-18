VIDEO: Royal Navy bomb squad detonates World War Two grenade washed up on Exmouth beach

The Royal Navy bomb squad detonated a World War Two grenade spotted on Sunday night (July 16) washed up on Exmouth beach.

The Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Team confirmed the grenade – ‘very’ corroded because of the salt water – dated back to the Second World War.

The bomb squad blew up the grenade near Orcombe Point, Exmouth, in the early hours of the morning after the beach and nearby road was closed to the public.

Navy bomb experts thanked the public for raising the alarm and reporting the grenade to the emergency services.

The Royal Navy Bomb Disposal team from Devonport, Plymouth, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their vigilance in reporting the find as well as the swift actions of the Coastguard and police in getting in touch with us and making the beach safe again.”

Police were called to the beach at around 10pm after a ‘suspicious device’ was discovered on the sand.

Exmouth Coastguard and county council highways officials arrived soon after.

A spokesperson for the town’s coastguard team said the recent stormy weather had likely uncovered the ‘unstable’ WWII relic.

A spokesperson for the team said the grenade was detonated at 5am, adding: “The decision was made to move it a very short distance further down the beach by the Royal Navy bomb disposal team.”

HM Coastguard confirmed the ordnance was dealt with by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.