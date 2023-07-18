Police are appealing for witnesses after man died following a crash on a dual carriageway in East Devon in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 15).

Officers were called to the A30 eastbound carriageway before the junction for Exeter Airport, where a 26-year-old man died at the scene after a crash between a pedestrian and Audi car.

Police said a 35-year-old woman from Honiton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving. She has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

After the crash she was treated in hospital for minor injuries and later discharged.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it will be referring itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct [IOPC] because the force had ‘prior police contact’ with the dead man ahead of the crash.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the crash, or who has dashcam footage.

Investigating officers thanked the public for their patience while the road was closed for several hours, reopening at 2.40pm.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the A30 eastbound carriageway prior to the junction for Exeter Airport are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and an Audi car at 5am on Saturday 15 July.

“As a result of the collision, a 26-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The female driver of car sustained minor injuries and was treated at hospital and later discharged.

“The road was closed while officers from the Roads Policing Unit and Forensic Collision Investigation Team examined the scene.

“A 35-year-old woman from Honiton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving and has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.”

The spokesperson added: “Devon and Cornwall Police will be making a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incident, due to prior police contact with the deceased earlier in the day.”

If you witnessed the crash, or have information or dashcam footage to help police, report it here or call 101 and quote log number 177 of 15/7/23.