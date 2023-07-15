Exmouth: Former Royal Marine thanks ‘lifeline’ charity support for his new career path success

‘Lifeline’ support for an ex Royal Marine has resulted in a dad-of-three forging a new career in Exmouth after he was medically discharged from service.

The Royal Marines Charity helped Exmouth businessman Tom Cartwright back into work after he was medically discharged following a blood clot in his shoulder in 2021, and a pulmonary embolism six months later.

The charity stepped in to help Tom, who served 15 years as a bugler in HM Band of the Royal Marines, mid-pandemic, amid a ‘challenging time’.

The charity said he suddenly lost his ‘cherished career’ at 38-years-old, with three children to support and ‘no real prospects on the horizon’.

The charity helped Tom buy a laptop so he could write his CV and apply for jobs online.

Thanks to the RMA, Tom has settled on ‘civvie street’, as a self-employed owner of Belvoir estate and letting agent in Exmouth.

He said: “The Royal Marines Charity threw me a real lifeline by helping me get the tools I needed to forge a new way forward for myself and my family.

“In the midst of a desperate search for a new job, our family computer broke down and I had to rely on my mobile phone to make applications.

“I was really grateful when the charity helped me purchase a laptop so I could properly write my CV and apply for roles.”

Prior to becoming an estate agent, Tom took a job as a general manager at a local hotel, where he soon found a flare for business.

He said: “During second lockdown, an independent estate and lettings agency came up for sale in Exmouth.

“I decided to go it alone, and started talks with a franchise to help me in buying the business.

“Again, the laptop was an essential piece of equipment for me – meetings were still all online and it also enabled me to draw up a professional business plan and apply for business loans.”

Tom is gearing up to celebrate his first birthday with the business, and recently won a Newcomer of the Year award.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “With a little help from RMA – The Royal Marines Charity – Tom has gone from travelling the globe and playing at key events such as Prince Philip’s funeral, the 2012 Olympics and Rugby World Cup, serving in Afghanistan on Herrick 14 as an ambulance driver and playing the Last Post at the Festival of Remembrance in the Royal Albert Hall in 2013 and 2014 to firmly setting down ‘civvie street’ roots in East Devon.”