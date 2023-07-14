Driver of a ‘suspicious’ untaxed van seen in an East Devon village is ordered to take out roadside insurance by the police

A ‘suspicious’ van spotted in an East Devon village this week ended with police ordering the driver to take out insurance at the roadside.

The East Devon rural police team was called to Beer on Tuesday evening (July 11) after a tip-off about a van seen driving around the village.

Officers tracked the van as it drove around the East Devon village, found it to be a legitimate trip, but stopped the vehicle when it was found to be untaxed and uninsured.

The driver was reported for the offences but given the go-ahead to continue their trip after they took out on-the-spot insurance.

A rural East Devon Police spokesperson said: “Police received an anonymous report from a member of the public in Beer about a suspicious van operating in the area.

“Using ANPR technology, the vehicle’s movements were tracked and Seaton Police were able to intercept the vehicle and investigate.

“The legitimacy of the vehicle and driver were ascertained and everything was found to be in order.

“However, the vehicle was uninsured and untaxed, so the driver was reported for these offences and allowed to take out an insurance policy at the roadside in order to carry on with their business.”

The spokesperson added: “Rest assured that we will, where possible, act upon the reports made by our communities and take positive action where appropriate.”