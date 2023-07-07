Exeter: Views are invited as consultation starts into speed reduction and parking plans for Alphington

Residents in Exeter have just three weeks to make their views known on parking changes and speed reduction plans for Alphington.

Views are being sought on plans to reduce speeds, increase parking and improve walking facilities in Alphington, writes local democracy reporter Ollie Heptinstall.

Devon County Council (DCC) is holding a three-week consultation, asking local people what they think about options including pavement widening, measures to reduce traffic speeds, changes to existing parking and increased parking provision.

The consultation is open until Wednesday, July 26.

It comes after a consultation last year sought feedback on different options for Alphington. Now the authority is proposing measures to improve facilities for active travel in the Church Road/Chudleigh Road corridor, between the Alphin Brook roundabout and the double mini-roundabout.

The council says it wants to improve local highways infrastructure as the nearby South West Exeter development is delivered, which is expected to provide 2,500 new homes and employment land.

Just over £55 million of funding has been awarded by the government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) to pay for the improvements.

The proposals are:

Pavement widening on both sides of Church Road to improve facilities for pedestrians. This is expected to help reduce vehicle speeds through Alphington.

Increased parking provision which can reduce vehicle speeds and amending existing parking.

Creation of two ‘build outs’ on Chudleigh Road to require vehicles to slow down and give way.

Increase the size of the existing pedestrian island at the double mini roundabout to reduce the distance pedestrians would have to cross.

Increased height of roundabout markings on the double mini roundabout. Raising the height of the markings may help to reduce the speed of vehicles by encouraging them to drive around the markings rather than over.

Amendments to signage so that vehicles are directed through Marsh Barton towards Dawlish, with the aim of reducing the number of vehicles travelling through Alphington.

Removal of the centre line where possible. The aim of this is to slow vehicles speeds.

Devon’s cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, Councillor Andrea Davis (Conservative, Combe Martin Rural), said: “We are delivering vital highways infrastructure to make it easier to walk and cycle to the new homes, jobs and school once they have been delivered.

“Each of the proposals presented in the consultation aims to slow vehicle speeds in Alphington and make active travel a more attractive option.

“However, these plans are not set in stone, and we want to know what local people think and the results will give us a better idea of the level of support for each proposal and will inform our next steps.”

On the consultation, Labour Councillor Yvonne Atkinson (Alphington & Cowick), added: “Investment in Alphington’s roads and pavements to make them safer for pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchair and scooter users was promised as part of the SW Exeter new housing developments and funds [have been]obtained for this.

“We now need to deliver the final parts of the scheme to slow traffic down on Chudleigh Road and Church Road.”

Encouraging people to take part, she said: “It’s time for our streets to be accessible and safe for all pedestrians, cyclists and car users who are also safer when driven at lower speed.”

A number of changes have been made to Exeter’s roads recently. A £1million scheme to turn Magdalen Road into one-way for vehicles has just been completed, while a similar one is now being constructed on Queen Street in the city centre.

And last month controversial trial changes to residential streets in Heavitree and Whipton were agreed. It will involve a number of bollards and planters being installed to block off some roads to reduce through-traffic and boost cycling and walking.

The changes form part of a drive for 50 per cent of short urban trips to be by ‘active travel’ methods, such as walking and cycling, by 2030.

For more information on the consultation, see here.