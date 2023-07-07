Council expected to ignore calls to cut traffic speeds at an East Devon ‘accident black spot’

Calls to cut vehicle speeds at an ‘accident black spot’ in East Devon are set to be ignored by the county council for failing to meet its policy, it has been revealed.

Calls to reduce the speed limit around a junction in the east of Exeter are likely to be rejected, writes local democracy reporter Ollie Heptinstall.

Devon County Councillors recently agreed to new traffic signals at the junction of Honiton Road and Tithebarn Way, near Exeter Science Park, but the plans did not include cutting speed limits.

The cabinet will consider the speed limit call on Wednesday [July 12]. It is not known if alternative safety measures will be proposed.

Following a request from local Councillor Sara Randall Johnson, the county council’s ruling cabinet was asked to look at cutting the speed limit around the junction on Honiton Road from 40 mph to 30, in view of current and proposed development in the area.

A site visit was held last month with highways chief Cllr Stuart Hughes (Conservative, Sidmouth), as well as local Councillors, officers, and the police.

However, when the cabinet meets again next week it has been advised not to agree a departure from the Devon County Council’s (DCC) speed policy.

It comes despite Cllr Randall-Johnson (Conservative, Broadclyst) telling an East Devon highways meeting in March: “There is a long-term plan to reduce the speed limit from the start of Honiton Road through to Daisy Mount to bring it down to 30 miles an hour, if not 20 in certain sections, when development happens.

“And the residents on that hill at Blackhorse have huge problems with 40 miles an hour traffic going up and down.”

Earlier in the year it was agreed that two staggered signalised pedestrian/cycle crossings will be installed at the junction, across Tithebarn Way and Honiton Road West.

The pedestrian crossing will support people walking and cycling on the shared-use path between M5 J29 and Cranbrook, via Blackhorse and Clyst Honiton.

Green Party councillor for Broadclyst, Henry Gent, said at the time: “I completely support this. It’s going to turn what is currently an accident blackspot into a much better junction.”