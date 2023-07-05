Sidmouth: New ‘secure and convenient’ self-storage facility opens at former auction house

If you are looking for a safe and handy place to store your belongings when space is short at home, then head for the new self-storage units in Sidmouth.

Former auction rooms in Sidmouth have been transformed into ‘convenient and secure’ storage units – now open to the public and taking bookings.

Dry, clean, with controlled access and plenty of parking, the 27 self-storage units offer long or short-term solutions.

The new self-storage facility has opened in Sidmouth, and offers residents a convenient and secure place to store belongings.

The purpose-built storage facility occupies the old Potburys’ auction rooms, in Temple Street.

The space has been extensively refitted and now contains 27 self-storage units ranging from 175sq ft to 15sq ft. Short-term and long-term lets are available.

Owner of the new self-storage centre, Paddy Lee, Director of Potburys, said: “We’re very excited to bring a new self-storage facility to Sidmouth.

“We know from the removals arm of our business that there’s a strong demand for secure, dry and clean away-from-home storage.

“Our new units provide the perfect space for storing items during a house move or offer a longer-term solution when there isn’t enough space at home.”

The storage units benefit from secure, controlled access (8am – 5pm, Monday to Friday) and onsite parking.

In addition, external lighting, an intruder alarm, and CCTV provide site security.

Potburys is proud to become a member of the Self Storage Association, which means it must adhere to strict operating principles and the Association’s best practice guidelines.

For more information, please contact Potburys Removals and Storage on 01395 517304 or email removals@potburys.co.uk

