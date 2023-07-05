Body of a missing holidaymaker is found dead near cliffs at Exmouth

The body of a missing holidaymaker was found dead at the bottom of cliffs in Exmouth on Monday evening (July 3).

Police were called to Exmouth after a man was reported missing from a nearby holiday park, sparking a search by the emergency services.

A man in his 60s, on holiday in East Devon from the Northamptonshire area, was found dead at the bottom of cliffs on an ‘inaccessible beach’.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being readied for the coroner, police said.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said the search included help from the RNLI and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter.

The man’s body was spotted by the helicopter crew and the RNLI was tasked to recover him to the shore.

The police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at around 7:30pm on Monday 3 July following reports of a person missing from a holiday park in the Exmouth area.

“Officers along with support from NPAS and the RNLI assisted with searches.

“At around 8:40pm a body was located at the base of the cliffs in Exmouth.

“The body was taken to shore and pronounced deceased a short time later, and is that of a man in his 60’s from the Northamptonshire area; His next of kin have been informed.

“This death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.”

Police helicopter crew NPAS spotted the man from the aircraft on a remote area of beach, and liaised with lifeboat volunteers to recover the body.

NPAS said: “Our sad duty was to locate this man visually from the aircraft on an inaccessible beach and then talk the RNLI onto his position,.”