Police call for video footage after burglars target East Devon and Exeter homes, stealing keys and cars

Detective investigating a spate of car thefts in East Devon and Exeter are appealing for video footage and information.

Police say homes in Cranbrook, in East Devon, Exeter and Exminster were last month burgled and three cars were stolen after the culprits stole keys during the raids.

Detectives said three suspects were arrested in connection to the crimes and later released on bail.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it was ramping up patrols in the affected residential areas.

Officers have also received reports of suspects trying door handles to gain entry to homes and properties – and moving on when unsuccessful.

Detectives investigating ‘a number of reported burglaries’ and attempted break-ins in the greater Exeter area want to hear from anyone with relevant video footage.

Inspector Simon Arliss said: “We take all reports of this nature seriously and members of the public are likely to see a greater police presence in these areas, as enquiries continue.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV or Ring doorbell footage that could help in our investigations.”

He added: “We would also encourage residents to make use of crime prevention advice, such as ensuring you lock all doors at night and close downstairs windows. It is always good practice to tuck car keys out of sight.”

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers have also received reports of suspects trying door handles to gain entry to properties and, when not successful, moving on.”

They added: “Detectives are investigating four burglaries where car keys have been taken, which have led to three cars being stolen in residential areas of Exeter, Exminster and Cranbrook, between Wednesday 21 June and Friday 23 June.

“Two of the vehicles have since been recovered and forensically examined.

“Three suspects have been arrested so far in connection to these matters and have been released on police bail, pending further investigations.”

If you have information to help police, spotted any suspicious activity or have CCTV/doorbell/dashcam footage that could help with the investigation, call police on 101 quoting occurrence number 50230179023.