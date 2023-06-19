Brewery festival fun raises £800 for ‘vital’ Exmouth RNLI

Spring festival fun organised by a brewery in Exmouth has raised £800 for the town’s RNLI lifeboat station.

Exe Fest 2023 organiser Oliver Bainbridge, from Crossed Anchors Brewing and Grapevine Brewhouse recently presented the charity with the funds as a result of the free festival, held in April.

Des White, chair of the town’s RNLI fundraising team, who received the cheque, thanked all who supported the event, and the brewery businesses for hosting the festival.

He said: “All funds raised will go to essential training and equipment for the Exmouth lifeboat crews to enable them to continue their vital lifesaving work.”

He added: “On behalf of all the volunteers here at Exmouth RNLI, I’d like to thank Oliver and his team for their efforts in creating a popular and enjoyable event for the town and raising so much for our charity.

“I must give a special thank you to all those who supported the event.”

The family-friendly free event, held in Manor Gardens at the end of April 2023 included live music, entertainment, stalls selling food and locally brewed ales.

Oliver, who presented the cheque to RNLI volunteers, said the lifeboat crew offered a a ‘vital’ service.

He said: “I think it’s important that local businesses promote our RNLI lifeboats and I’m grateful to all who helped me organise the Exe Fest and those who gave their support to make this donation possible.”