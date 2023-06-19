Crashed paraglider spotted on the rocks near an East Devon beach is rescued by lifeboat

Reports a paraglider had crashed into the water off an East Devon beach resulted in an aerial, sea and land response from the emergency services.

Coastguard and police helicopters, lifeboat crews from Sidmouth and Lyme Regis, and cliff search coastguards were on Sunday afternoon (June 18) tasked to search near Beer Head, East Devon, where a man was spotted on rocks near Pounds Pool.

The uninjured man was confirmed as the paraglider and he was taken to shore by lifeboat, where he was met by the Coastguard and police.

A Beer Coastguard Rescue Team spokesperson said: “It was unclear as to the exact location of the casualty until we spoke to other paragliders on Beer Head.

“The Coastguard helicopter located somebody ashore on rocks at Pounds Pool.

“Lyme lifeboat was arriving on scene and immediately went in to this person and it was confirmed he was the paraglider we were looking for, thankfully uninjured.

“He, along with his kit, was taken to Beer beach to be met by Coastguards and police.”

Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat arrived on scene shortly after Lyme Regis lifeboat and Coastguard helicopter Rescue 187.

A spokeswoman for the Sidmouth lifeboat crew said: “The casualty had by this time made it to the shore at Pounds Pool Beach.

“After a quick assessment, Lyme Regis Lifeboat transferred the casualty to Beer Beach with Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat standing off to render assistance if needed.

“Once the casualty was safely ashore, both boats were then stood down and returned to station.”