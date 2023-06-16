Police arrest a teenager in connection with the death of an Exmouth schoolgirl

A teenage girl has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old Exmouth schoolgirl who had taken MDMA in a nightclub.

The 17-year-old girl, also from Exmouth, is the fourth teenager to be arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs following the death of Lucy Hill last December.

Police said enquiries were continuing and all four teenagers have been further bailed until different dates in June, August and September.

Police were called by ambulance staff to the Move nightclub on Exeter Quay at around 12.30am on Saturday, December 3, 2022, when a teenage girl collapsed after taking an unknown substance while at a night out arranged for 16 to 18-year-olds.

Lucy, an Exmouth Community College student, later died in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy, who is now 17, from Exmouth, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He was later re-arrested on suspicion of producing class A drugs.

In March, Devon and Cornwall police said a 17-year-old youth from St Austell, Cornwall, had also been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

And they also said a 17-year-old girl from Exmouth had been arrested on suspicion of the same drugs supply offence.

Now the force has confirmed that a second 17-year-old girl, also from Exmouth, has been arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

At the time of Lucy’s death police warned that a number of teenagers may have taken tablets containing unknown substances.

Exmouth Community College, where Lucy was a student, led tributes to the ‘kind, considerate, beautiful’ person who was ‘well-liked’ by all who knew her at the school.

The school tribute said Lucy would be ‘greatly missed’, revealing how the ‘bright, hard-working and well-motivated’ student had been predicted to perform at the ‘very highest level’ in her GCSE subjects.