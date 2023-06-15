Fresh calls to speed up moving a flood-hit East Devon primary school wins support from Westminster – site visits are confirmed ‘in the coming weeks’

Fresh calls to urgently move a primary school in East Devon – forced to evacuate pupils amid last month’s flash floods – have won support from Westminster.

East Devon MP Simon Jupp recently met with government officials in a bid to speed up plans to find a new site for Tipton St John Primary School – saying the safety of children and staff ‘must come first’.”

Mr Jupp raised his concerns in Parliament on Monday (June 12), called for building work to be prioritised, and urged ‘action is needed’.

Nick Gibb MP, Minister of State for Schools, sitting in Parliament, said he was ‘sorry’ to learn of the flash floods, and said officials were working to secure a new site for the school.

The Parliament bid is on the heels of Mr Jupp meeting with Education Minister Baroness Barran, where it was agreed Department for Education officials will visit Tipton St John ‘in the coming weeks’ to consider suitable sites to build a new school.

Simon Jupp said: “Children and staff had to be rescued by the fire service after Tipton St John Primary School flooded recently, and it’s clear action is needed now more than ever.

“Since being elected, I’ve raised the school’s situation in Parliament, regularly met with Ministers at the Department for Education, visited the school many times, and worked with the Diocese of Exeter and Devon County Council to secure its long-term future.

“Last December, I was pleased to confirm the Government would fund the building of a new school.

“Since then, work to assess every possible option to keep the school in the village has continued and I’m looking forward to welcoming senior government officials to Tipton St John in the coming weeks.”

He added: “I’ll continue to press for the urgent relocation of the school as the safety of children and staff must come first.”

Nick Gibb MP, Minister of State for Schools, told Parliament this week he was ‘sorry’ to hear about the flash flooding and the impact it had on the school and village.

He said: “Tipton St John Primary School was selected for the School Rebuilding Programme in December which will ensure a long-term solution for the school, protecting children and staff from flooding in the future.

“Officials are working with the Diocese of Exeter, Devon County Council, and my Honourable Friend to identify and secure a new site for the school, and I thank him for his support to help make this happen as quickly as possible.”