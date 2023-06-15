East Devon kids’ play areas get makeovers – Honiton, Exmouth and Budleigh to benefit from £280,000 investment pot

Makeovers to children’s play areas in three East Devon towns have been announced, with work already beginning in Honiton.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) recently revealed work had begun to improve a kids’ park at Butt’s Close, in Honiton, saying the upgrade was expected to take up to three weeks to finish.

The investment in play areas in Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton and Honiton is part of a larger project costing EDDC £283,000 in upgrades across the district.

As well as the work at Butt’s Close, Honiton, the Greenway play area, in Budleigh, and The Crescent, in Littleham, Exmouth, have been earmarked for improvement.

Council contractors in Honiton will install new play equipment – including swings and a trampoline – once the perimeter fencing has been fitted.

The new equipment was chosen with the help of children living locally, and youth groups.

Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said: “It’s great to see contractors on site and I am sure the new equipment will prove popular with children and their families.

“I am proud EDDC is investing in our communities, and I look forward to seeing the facilities being well used in the years to come.”

An EDDC spokesperson said: “As part of its ongoing investment in play areas, contractors working on behalf of East Devon District Council have started improvement works at Butt’s Close play area in Honiton.

“Contractors are already on site removing the old perimeter fence and installing new green fencing, before they begin the installation of the new equipment which includes a multi play unit, a ground level trampoline, swing pod and balancing equipment.

“The equipment was chosen after consultation with local school children and youth groups.

“The work is part of a larger investment project which will see EDDC invest £283,000 in upgrading play equipment and sites across the district.”

They added: “The work at Butt’s Close is expected to take two to three weeks to complete, after which EDDC will also be upgrading Greenway play area in Budleigh Salterton and the Crescent play area in Exmouth.