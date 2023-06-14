Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a woman, 30, missing from East Devon

Police appealing for help to trace a woman from East Devon are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for her welfare, saying she was last seen three days ago.

Officers looking for Melissa Winn, aged 30, missing from the Axminster area of East Devon, say she was last seen on Monday, June 12 at around 3pm in the area of the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

Anyone who spots Melissa, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to immediately call 999.

Police believe she could be in Axminster, Exeter or Lyme Regis, in Dorset.

A photo of the missing woman has been released by police, who describe her as being 4ft 11in in height, of petite build, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She could be dressed in an orange V-neck jumper, light blue jeans and Adidas trainers.

If you have seen Melissa, or know of her whereabouts, call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 288 of 13/06/23.