Failing to wear a seatbelt, dangerous driving and vehicles without MOTs prompted East Devon police to report eight motorists to court.

Devon and Cornwall Police recently teamed up with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and colleagues from the No Excuses roads policing team in a sting to target rural crime and unroadworthy vehicles in East Devon.

Officers from the Rural East Devon Neighbourhood Team set up in prominent locations in laybys on the A35 and the A3052, known as blackspots for serious crashes – described by the force as ‘high harm routes’ – and to intercept rural and border crime.

Officers hailed the sting a success, and promised the action would be repeated.

PC Craig Amarilli, Neighbourhood Beat Manager for the Seaton police team, said: “These operations are all about education, engagement and enforcement.

“The engagement with drivers and riders was fantastic and, as a result, we did not have a single incident of conflict over the weekend.

“These results highlight that Rural East Devon area requires constantly varied and functional policing which we will continue to display by repeating operations such as this in the future.

“We hope that local motorists and visitors to this part of Devon will drive carefully and stay safe.”

Police said:

Some eight drivers were reported to court for dangerous driving, having no MOT and not wearing a seatbelt.

A trio of vehicles were banned from the road by the DVSA until the drivers could take a further MOT test.

Some five vehicles were searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and one was searched under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act in a bid to look for stolen goods. And 10 people were also searched under the same act.

Officers spoke to six bikers who overtook a lorry and caused an unmarked police car to ‘drastically’ hard brake to avoid crashing.

Police said a motorist was seen using a mobile phone at the wheel, and another was reported for driving without insurance.

The sting moved to the Tesco car park, in Harbour Road, Seaton, in a bid to tackle anti-social driving:

Police said vehicles were stopped for routine inspection or after an offence was spotted by waiting officers in unmarked vehicles.

Speeding down Royal Observer Way, in Seaton, earned a motorist a police warning that could result in the driver losing his car.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “If he drives that vehicle or any other in the same manner during the next 12 months, it will be seized.

“A number of local car enthusiasts were also spoken with, had their vehicles examined and were provided with advice around acceptable driving behaviour.”