Window salesman Joe Sansom swapped his suit for running shoes in a bid to raise more than £1,500 for Exmouth RNLI.

The runner, from Exmouth, recently tackled the Great West Run in aid of the town’s sea safety volunteers, completing the race in one hour and 35 minutes.

Joe, aged 30, a keen water user, ran the half marathon for the first time and beat his target of raising £1,000 for the town’s RNLI.

The MPS Glass and Window Centre salesman said: “I am aware of the phenomenal work the RNLI do to keep us all safe through their 24-hour voluntary search and rescue provision.

“I really enjoyed the run and I’m happy to have raised so much for our local lifesavers.”

He added: “I’m very grateful to all those who supported me and donated so generously to this very worthwhile cause.”

Joe’s run followed the glass company’s recent support, donating the cost of repairing a window on the RNLI seafront boathouse.

Funds raised by Joe will help boost training and equipment for the town’s volunteer crew, the RNLI said

Des White, Exmouth RNLI fundraising team chair, said: “I’m so pleased that Joe did so well in completing his first half marathon and raise essential funds for Exmouth RNLI.

“On behalf of all the volunteers at Exmouth RNLI, I thank him and his supporters for their invaluable help.”

He added: “All funds raised by Joe will be used for essential training and equipment for the volunteer Exmouth lifeboat crews to enable them to continue their vital work saving lives at sea.”