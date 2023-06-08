Police appeal to trace a knife man after two robberies at an Exeter convenience store

Detectives believe a knife-wielding robber who demanded cash from a shop in Exeter has returned to raid the premises a second time.

Officers investigating robberies at the Dawn ‘til Dark Premier Store, on Princes Street East, St Thomas, in Exeter, believe the same man, carrying a knife, demanded cash on April 10 and again on June 3.

Police have described the man being 5ft 11” tall and of a slim build. On both occasions he was seen hiding his face, and wearing black trousers with a grey hooded top.

CCTV footage of the area has shown a man of the same description walking down Queens Road towards Pinces Gardens around the time of both incidents – leading police to believe he could be local to the area.

Police want to hear from anyone who might live with someone who matches the description of the suspect.

The convenience store was first targeted at 9pm on Monday, April 10, where a man demanded money from the till.

The shop was hit again on Saturday, June 3, where a man carrying a small knife left with cash from the till after demanding money.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are currently investigating two incidents of robbery which happened in the St Thomas area of Exeter.

“The first incident took place at the Dawn ‘til Dark Premier Store, on Princes Street East, at around 9pm on Monday 10 April.

“A man, dressed in grey hoody, black trousers with a concealed face, entered the store and demanded money from the till.

“The second incident happened at the store on Saturday 3 June at around 9.45pm, again, a man dressed in a grey hoody entered the shop and demanded money.

“On both occasions, he was in possession of a small knife and left with cash from the till.”

Police said the suspect was dressed in black trousers and wore a grey hooded top with a small black logo on the top left of the hoody.

He was believed to be around 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim build. His face was concealed during the incidents.

The police spokesperson said: “Officers have carried out house-to-house enquiries and have trawled CCTV and it is believed that the suspect was seen walking down Queens Road towards Pinces Gardens around the time of both incidents.

“Detectives think this male could be local to the area and are asking anyone who may live with somebody who matches the description of the suspect to get in touch, no matter how small they deem their information to be.”

If you have information for police, call 101, or report it online, quoting 50230158969.