An ‘inspiring’ East Devon business leader has returned from meeting the Chancellor of the Exchequer at Downing Street.

Julie Hawker, joint CEO of Cosmic, website design and digital consultation experts based in Honiton, was invited to Number 10 for a reception organised by Jeremy Hunt to celebrate local business champions.

She was accompanied by East Devon MP, Simon Jupp, who hailed the business, which was founded in Ottery in 1996, as an example of ‘economic activity and innovation’.

Julie Hawker, joint CEO of Cosmic UK, based at the East Devon Business Centre, in Honiton, said: “It was a privilege to attend the reception and to experience Number 10 in this way, with so many other inspiring business champions and their respective MPs celebrating the value of local business in this way.

“Cosmic has high ambitions for the future delivery of our digital skills and services and so this level of recognition provides a welcome boost and motivation for the whole team.”

Jeremy Hunt MP hosted the event to celebrate business leaders from across the country who have ‘made a real difference to their local communities and deserve recognition’.

Julie, who is also vice chair of the Devon Air Ambulance Trust, was invited in her role as joint CEO of Cosmic UK.

She was recognised in the 2023 New Year Honours List for her service to the economy through 25 years at the company.

East Devon MP Simon Jupp visited the company’s offices earlier this year to discuss the firm’s success as a local business and social enterprise – offering services and support to thousands of people across the county and beyond.

Mr Jupp said: “Cosmic has gone from strength to strength since its roots in Ottery St Mary in 1996, and that’s at no surprise with someone as inspiring as Julie at the wheel.

“It was a real pleasure to join her at 10 Downing Street. Cosmic is an example of how East Devon is increasingly an exciting hub of economic activity and innovation.”