East Devon beaches, Exmouth, Sidmouth, Seaton and Beer have been awarded Blue Flag status in recognition of their water quality and safety.

The East Devon beaches are among 78 locations across the UK named as being the best in the country.

In addition, Budleigh, Beer and Seaton beaches have scooped Seaside Awards, presented in recognition of the ‘quality and diversity of the coastline’.

Beer is celebrating for the first time being awarded the prestigious Blue Flag status – presented by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy with the aim of improving the quality of England’s coastline while promoting the country’s best beaches.

Exmouth has been awarded Blue Flag status five times in a row, Sidmouth is celebrating its fourth year, and Seaton has held onto the accolade since it was first awarded the status in 2022.

Cllr Geoff Jung, coast, country and environment portfolio holder at East Devon District Council (EDDC), said: “I’m delighted that our residents and visitors can continue to enjoy the super beaches East Devon has to offer and can be confident they are clean, safe and well managed.

“Many of our beaches have received these accolades year after year and that is testament to the hard work of our council officers, as well as the many volunteers, lifeguards and local businesses who work together to ensure these beaches have some of the highest standards in the country.”

Blue Flag status is only awarded after four key areas are met – including water quality, safety and environmental management.

Allison Ogden-Newton, Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, said: “Visitors to a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.

“The Blue Flag is the world’s most recognised award for beaches and marinas and, in order to qualify, each applicant must meet and maintain a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria.

“We’d therefore like to recognise and applaud all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches.

“The collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses all contribute to the success of these sites in achieving the incredibly high standards demanded.”

Pete Blythe, Beach Safety Office at East Devon District Council (EDDC), praised the ‘many’ local groups and organisations responsible for the ‘fantastic recognition’.

He said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has given their time and commitment to help keep our beaches safe and enjoyable for us all.”

See here for the full list of winners.