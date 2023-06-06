Top entertainment The Red Arrows and a host of aerial acrobatics have been confirmed as the Sidmouth Airshow 2023 line-up is revealed.

Sidmouth Town Council confirmed the RAF aerobatic team the Red Arrows will headline this year’s airshow on Friday, August 25, as part of the town’s regatta weekend.

The family fun off the seafront is expected to start at around 5pm.

Extra parking will be available as 1000s of visitors are expected to flock to Sidmouth for the aerial entertainment.

And a water safety zone will be enforced while the airshow takes place, clearing the area off the seafront to boats, swimmers and users of other craft.

A spokesman for the airshow said the 2023 event was ‘shaping up to be highlight of the year’.

He called for volunteers to help collect bucket and contactless payment donations from the scores of visitors watching the free entertainment from vantage points on Sidmouth seafront, Salcombe and Peak Hills and Connaught Gardens.

He said public donations would help safeguard the event for the future.

The airshow spokesman said: “They are a vital part of the airshow team. Without them, and donations from the public, the event could not take place.”

Confirmed to entertain the crowds is the Stampe Formation Display Team – appearing for the first time at the Sidmouth Airshow – plus returning favourites Team Raven, a Spitfire and Hurricane, from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Airshow organisers have also secured a new team, The Titans, who will fly over the skies at Sidmouth as part of their first season as aerial entertainers.

All eyes will be on the skies from around 5pm, when Team Raven’s constant display of aerobatics returns to wow the crowds with a six-plane team flying formation of ‘ultra-manoeuvrable’ Van’s RV-8 mono-wing aircraft.

Appearing with a historic theme will be two principal aircraft who defended the skies above Britain in 1940, showcasing a Spitfire and Hurricane from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The aircraft, almost 80-years-old, will perform as a duo then display separately, with the distinctive Rolls Royce Merlin engine sounding over the town.

Making its debut at the town’s airshow is the Stampe Formation Display Team with ‘classical barnstorming aviation from the 1930s and 40s’. The formation of four open cockpit, aerobatic bi-planes will entertain crowds, flying at speeds of up to 130 mph and tight turns in close formation to remain in front of the crowd throughout the entire routine.

Described as ‘an exciting new team’ in the airshow world, performing their very first season, is The Titans. The ‘unique pairing of dissimilar aircraft’ display team will bring Xtremeair XA42 to Sidmouth, with an upgraded version of an all-time classic, the American Decathlon.

Aishow headliners The Red Arrows will bring the family fun to a close with a unique aerial display and plumes of coloured smoke.

An organiser for the town’s annual show said: “Creating the usual finale to the airshow for 2023 will be the RAF aerobatic team the Red Arrows, who are sure to delight crowds with their perfectly synchronised flying and manoeuvres.”

To volunteer to help with bucket collections at the event, register your interest by emailing Sidmouth Town Council: towncouncil@sidmouth.gov.uk