Praise is heaped on a group of quick-thinking youngsters for helping a woman as she struggles to breathe on Seaton beach

Quick-thinking youngsters and a good Samaritan have been praised for helping an unresponsive young woman who had an asthma attack on Seaton beach.

The emergency services and Beer Coastguard Rescue Team were called to Seaton beach on Sunday afternoon (June 4) following a report a young woman was having severe difficulty breathing.

The Coastguard team gave the unresponsive casualty care until an ambulance arrived and paramedics took over.

A Beer Coastguard Rescue Team spokesperson said: “We located the casualty who was now unresponsive and started casualty care.

“The ambulance arrived on scene within five minutes and got her into the ambulance for further treatment before transferring her to hospital.”

The spokesperson added: “Thanks to the group of youngsters who dialed 999 when they saw the casualty having difficulties, and to the member of the public who helped her before we arrived on scene.”

Before the Coastguard rescuers returned home, they were tasked to investigate a ‘body’ floating in the water off Sidmouth, which turned out to be a log.

The log was taken ashore by Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat crew in a bid to safeguard water users.