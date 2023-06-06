‘They are an example of the best of us in our county’ – Honiton duo’s decades of community service is praised as pair retire

Retirement celebrations have been held in Honiton for support staff who dedicated more than 70 years’ combined service to a centre for the over-55s.

East Devon MP Simon Jupp joined the Honiton 55+ Centre chairman in thanking Jean Richardson and Caroline Miles for their 30 years with the organisation.

The charity heard the pair had been ‘integral to the success of the service’, and would be ‘truly missed’.

Caroline will stay linked to the charity through her role as a trustee.

John Zarczynski, 55+ Centre chairman, said: “I pay tribute to Jean and Caroline who have been integral to the success of this service.

“We are sad to be losing them but wish them the happiest of retirements. We are lucky to have a brilliant team who will be stepping up.”

He added: “I am grateful to Simon Jupp for coming to see the important work we do at the 55+ Centre.”

The pair were recognised for their work at the centre, and at its predecessor, St Michael’s, helping with a host of day-to-day services, such as day care provision and social activities, benefiting residents East Devon residents in Honiton, West Hill, Ottery St Mary and Dunkeswell.

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon, was joined at the centre by county Councillor Phil Twiss, to discuss the future of the service and how it could offer additional community services.

Mr Jupp said: “I want to thank Jean and Caroline for their dedicated service to residents across Honiton and our wider East Devon community.

“They are an example of the best of us in our county, and they will be truly missed by the team and residents alike.

“I also want to thank John Zarczynski and Councillor Twiss for their hard work in ensuring the 55+ Centre has the funding and support it needs.”