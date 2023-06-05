Police release CCTV images and appeal for information after a man suffers a head injury from an unprovoked attack in Exeter

Police are keen to trace the person pictured here believing he could hold information about an unprovoked attack in Exeter where a man was punched in the face and left with a head injury.

Officers investigating a report of an assault in March have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection to an unprovoked assault outside a city centre bar.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a man was punched in the face near the entrance of the Brewdog bar, in the Guildhall, Exeter.

A police spokesperson said: “Police investigating a report of an assault have released pictures of a male they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

“It happened in the Guildhall near to the entrance of the Brewdog bar just after midnight on Sunday 26 March.

“This was an unprovoked attack where the victim was punched to the face. As a result of the assault, the victim sustained a head injury.

“Police investigating the incident would like to identify the male pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.”

If you have information to help police, call 101, or report it here, quoting reference number 50230069510.