Exmouth Pride needs you! – organisers appeal for volunteers as the event’s popularity grows

Growing Exmouth Pride celebrations has prompted organisers to call for volunteers ahead of this month’s celebrations.

Exmouth Pride returns to Manor Gardens, in the town, on Saturday, June 17, with a full programme, promising live music and family entertainment, including a dog show, stalls, a dance workshop and a taste of Bollywood.

Organisers of the LGBT+ event (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and others) have issued a ‘shout out’ for help, saying the workload has grown with the popularity of the day.

Collette Eaton-Harris, Exmouth Pride volunteer coordinator, said: “We have a small team of people who put on this important celebration of diversity and equality every year – but as it has grown, so has the workload.

“We always need volunteers on the day and we have always been lucky enough to have fantastic people who come and work with us for a couple of hours or more.

“But we want to continue to grow and to do that we need more people to come on board and help with the organisation of the actual event – and that goes on pretty much all year round. The message is, please come and join us.”

This year’s event, the seventh Exmouth Pride, promises ‘plenty on offer’ said event organisers.

The event will be hosted by Devon-based drag queen Arina Fox. On the day there will be a dog show, live music by local musician Sarah Cooper with headliners the Ruby May Spencer Band – plus a host of stalls with information on various aspects of the LGBT+ community, and Intercom Trust and Amnesty International.

A spokesman for the team said: “There will also be taste of Bollywood with a hangar dance workshop, a range of food and retails stalls, a bar and family friendly activities.”

To volunteer, email exmouthpride@gmail.com