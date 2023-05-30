Tuesday, May 30
Trending
East Devon News
You are at:»»Exeter: Countdown starts as Lidl announces the opening date for its new supermarket in Pinhoe
News

Exeter: Countdown starts as Lidl announces the opening date for its new supermarket in Pinhoe

By No Comments
Lidl
Lidl has announced the opening date for its new Exeter store. Photo: East Devon News.

Supermarket giant Lidl has announced its new Exeter store in Pinhoe is set to open on Thursday (June 1) for the first time.

Months of waiting, watching the development take shape, plus weeks of roadworks and temporary traffic lights come to an end as the new supermarket, just off Venny Bridge, Pinhoe, opens its doors daily to customers from 7am – 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am until 4pm each Sunday.

The new supermarket is the third built by Lidl in the Exeter area, joining stores in Burnthouse Lane and Marsh Barton.

The company said it was ‘thrilled’ to be moving into Pinhoe.

Lidl

The car park at the new supermarket.
Photo: East Devon News.

Lidl

The shop front of the new Lidl, in Exeter.
Photo: East Devon News.

Suzannah Clemo, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said “As our customer base continues to grow, we are thrilled to be opening the doors to our new store in Pinhoe, marking our third store in the area.”

Shoppers heading for the new Pinhoe store on June 1 will find favourites, such as the Middle of Lidl, in-store bakery, plus customer toilets, a baby-changing area and an outside charging point for electric vehicles.

The new store has given a boost to the community, creating around 40 jobs, a supermarket spokesperson said.

“The modern store will create around 40 jobs for the local community,” said the spokesperson. “It will feature Lidl’s famous in-store bakery, customer toilet and baby changing facilities in store as well as an electric vehicle charger outside for customers.”

lidl

Customer trolleys are lined up and ready to go. Photo: East Devon News.

Exeter

The store will open on June 2, 2023.
Photo: East Devon News.

Exeter

The new store in Pinhoe, Exeter.
Photo: East Devon News.

While the supermarket has been built, motorists travelling in and out of Pinhoe, Exeter, have been faced with daily tailbacks and delays, sitting at four-way temporary traffic lights amid the development.

Devon County Council (DCC) recently said the work – which had been expected to finish on April 28 – will come to an end on Friday, June 2 – saying utilities issues had been the reason for the delay.

End is in sight for roadworks and temporary traffic lights outside new Exeter supermarket

 

About Author

Related Posts