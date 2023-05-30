Exeter: Countdown starts as Lidl announces the opening date for its new supermarket in Pinhoe

Supermarket giant Lidl has announced its new Exeter store in Pinhoe is set to open on Thursday (June 1) for the first time.

Months of waiting, watching the development take shape, plus weeks of roadworks and temporary traffic lights come to an end as the new supermarket, just off Venny Bridge, Pinhoe, opens its doors daily to customers from 7am – 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am until 4pm each Sunday.

The new supermarket is the third built by Lidl in the Exeter area, joining stores in Burnthouse Lane and Marsh Barton.

The company said it was ‘thrilled’ to be moving into Pinhoe.

Suzannah Clemo, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said “As our customer base continues to grow, we are thrilled to be opening the doors to our new store in Pinhoe, marking our third store in the area.”

Shoppers heading for the new Pinhoe store on June 1 will find favourites, such as the Middle of Lidl, in-store bakery, plus customer toilets, a baby-changing area and an outside charging point for electric vehicles.

The new store has given a boost to the community, creating around 40 jobs, a supermarket spokesperson said.

“The modern store will create around 40 jobs for the local community,” said the spokesperson. “It will feature Lidl’s famous in-store bakery, customer toilet and baby changing facilities in store as well as an electric vehicle charger outside for customers.”

While the supermarket has been built, motorists travelling in and out of Pinhoe, Exeter, have been faced with daily tailbacks and delays, sitting at four-way temporary traffic lights amid the development.

Devon County Council (DCC) recently said the work – which had been expected to finish on April 28 – will come to an end on Friday, June 2 – saying utilities issues had been the reason for the delay.