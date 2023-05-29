E-scooter rider, 13, seriously injured in crash with Mini in Sidmouth

A 13-year-old boy riding an e-scooter has suffered serious injuries in a crash with a car in Sidmouth.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the collision, which involved a BMW Mini car, in Station Road at around 5.40pm on Saturday, May 27.

The road was closed in both directions while an investigation involving specialist officers took place.

A Devon and Cornwall force spokesperson said today: “Police were called at around 5.40pm on Saturday, May 27, to a report of a road traffic collision involving a BMW Mini and an e-scooter on Station Road, Sidmouth.

“The scooter rider, a 13-year-old boy, has received serious injuries as a result of the collision.

“The road was closed in both directions while the scene was examined by the Specialist Operations Roads Policing Team.

“Police are appealing for any witnesses that have not already spoken to them, but who may have seen the collision, or have dash camera footage, to contact police on 101 quoting the log number 804 27/05/23.

“You can also report information via our website.”