Man is found dead at the bottom of cliffs in East Devon

A man was found dead at the bottom of cliffs near an East Devon beach on Thursday lunchtime (May 25), police have confirmed.

The emergency services were called to the town at around midday, following concern for the welfare of a man spotted at the base of cliffs at Otterton Ledge, in Budleigh Salterton, East Devon.

Police said the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

Officers are currently in the process of trying to identify the man, and notify any family.

Police, paramedics ,the air ambulance, coastguards and a lifeboat crew were called to the cliffs, close to the Otter mouth.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 12.10pm on Thursday 25 May, following concern for the welfare of a man found at the base of cliffs at Otterton Ledge, Budleigh Salterton.

​“Officers, HM Coastguard, RNLI Lifeboat and ambulance attended the scene.

​“The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Enquiries are being carried out to identify him and to locate his next of kin.

​“His death is not currently believed suspicious and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.”