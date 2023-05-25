End is in sight for roadworks and temporary traffic lights outside new Exeter supermarket

Weeks of roadworks and temporary traffic lights outside a new supermarket in Exeter will end within days after more than a month of delays.

Motorists travelling in and out of Pinhoe, Exeter, have been faced with daily tailbacks and delays, sitting at four-way temporary traffic lights amid the development of a new Lidl store.

Devon County Council (DCC) has assured the work, which had been expected to finish on April 28, will come to an end on Friday, June 2 – saying utilities issues were the reason for the delay.

A Devon County Council spokesman said: “The planning permission granted by Exeter City Council for the development of the new Lidl store requires changes to the junction prior to the opening of the store.

“Unfortunately, a number of utilities located within the highway have had to be moved which has delayed progress.

“Lidl has requested road space for its roadworks until Friday 2 June, and work is currently being carried out to complete the installation of traffic signals and to resurface the road and pavement. “

He added: “Traffic management is in place for the safety of staff working on site as well as road users.

“Every effort is being made to minimise disruption and the temporary traffic lights are operated manually every day from 7am to 7pm to reduce delays to traffic.”

The roadworks had been due to end on April 28, but a fresh road sign at the junctions the following day informed motorists of further delays, lasting from early May until June.

Motorists travelling to and from Pinhoe, and from the Cumberland Way junction, have been forced to wait at the round-the-clock, four-way, set of temporary traffic lights before they can resume their journey.

Many frustrated motorists have been prompted to find alternative ‘rat-run’ routes when traffic became backed-up during busy rush-hour times.

A motorist from Exeter, who did not want to be named, said: “Some of the time it’s been chaos. I’ve seen the police arrive to direct traffic at night when the temporary lights have broken and it’s turned into a free-for-all.

“Harrington Lane has turned into a rat-run. I’ve never seen so many cars use it. You can’t blame people they just want to keep moving and not sit at the lights.

“At rush-hour it taken me almost half-an-hour to drive less than half a mile, from the primary school to the Pinhoe village junction.

“Whenever I drive past the roadworks I never see anyone working, or any movement from machinery, so I don’t know what’s taken so long.”