East Devon care home told to improve by CQC inspectors announces a new manager to raise standards

An East Devon care home told to improve by government inspectors has drafted in a new manager in a bid to raise standards.

Elmwood Residential Home, in Colyford, Colyton, was inspected by regulator Care Quality Commission (CQC) in December 2022, where it was found the service required improvement, after monitoring the care home’s safety standards and leadership.

Sister home, Pinewood, in Budleigh Salterton, rated ‘Good’ overall by the CQC, has announced its manager of 10 years, Sally Williams, has moved to Elmwood to improve the quality of care and services offered at the Swan Hill Road site.

She said: “Elmwood is our sister home and has been managed separately from Pinewood, but recently required our support to bring it in line with the level of care and reputation Pinewood benefits from.

“I will continue to manage Pinewood and will be supported by a deputy at each home to ensure all regulatory and contractual standards are met and exceeded and continue to provide high-quality, person-centred support for all individuals.”

Soroosh Sadeghi, Elmwood director, said: “Sally and the team have been working hard to make improvements.

“There is a strong focus on enhancing the well-being and quality of life of the residents, alongside implementing new strategies and procedures to improve quality of care and services.”

CQC inspectors carried out an unannounced visit to Elmwood at the start of December 2022, where they found the home’s safety, service and leadership required improvement.

The CQC said it was prompted to inspect the home after the regulator ‘received concerns’ from visiting healthcare professionals about the service’s management.

As a result of the inspection, the regulator found the service had changed from good overall, to requiring improvement.

The CQC report of the inspectors’ finding at Elmwood states:

Risk management was not always robust.

Fire safety and environmental safety needed to be improved to keep people safe.

People were not supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff did not support them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests

The recently-released CQC report said: “The overall rating for the service has changed from good to requires improvement based on the findings of this inspection.

“We received concerns in relation to the management at the service and concerns raised by visiting health care professionals.

“As a result, we undertook a focused inspection to review the key questions of safe, effective and well led only.”

