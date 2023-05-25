Police warn the ‘risks are high’ of using cold-callers believed to be offering free insulation to homes in East Devon

Police believe cold-callers offering free insulation have been targeting park home residents at sites in East Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police are urging residents to steer clear of employing door-step callers to carry out work on the home, warning the ‘risks are high’.

Police say to use trusted traders to carry out any work in the home or garden, and do not feel rushed into making any decisions.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We have been made aware that there may be cold callers operating at park home sites in East Devon, offering free home insulation.

“We advise that you do not agree to work offered by unsolicited doorstep callers, the risks are high.

“If you want work doing in your home or garden, take time to get three quotes from reputable businesses you trust and make your decision on who to use in your own time.”

Anyone spotting rogue traders in East Devon is urged to report it to police and to make checks to verify who is offering to carry out the work.

The police spokesperson added: “If you are concerned rogue traders are operating in your area, always report it.

“If someone knocks on your door and you are not sure, don’t open the door.

“If a company claims to be working with a local council, contact the local council yourself to check this is true.”

They said: “If you see cold callers in the area, have concerns, or have any information please phone 101, if possible, please make a note of any descriptions and vehicle registrations seen.”

Call 999 if a crime is taking place, said police.