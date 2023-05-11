East Devon: Newton Poppleford has ‘likely’ faced its worst flooding in 50 years, says the Enviroment Agency

The East Devon village of Newton Poppleford this week ‘likely’ faced its worst flooding in 50 years, according to the Environment Agency.

Storm damage has caused road closures and the use of temporary traffic lights in areas of East Devon worst hit by flash flooding.

Devon County Council (DCC) said the clean-up operation on roads was ongoing following Tuesday’s storms (May 9), which caused flooding in a number of areas of the county.

The county council said parts of Exeter and East Devon – including Tipton St John, Metcombe and Newton Poppleford – were hardest hit by the torrential downpours.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on two sections of the A3052 at either end of Newton Poppleford. These are on Four Elms Hill, because of a collapse of the road and on Exeter Road, Newton Poppleford, due to edge subsidence and a dangerous private wall.

The council said road closures on Lower Way at Harpford and Hawkerland Road were the result of debris being cleared from Venn Ottery Road and Stoneyford, between Hawkerland Cross and Newton Poppleford.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “It is likely this is the worst flood experienced in Newton Poppleford for 50 years, exceeding the 2008 flood.”

Roads have been swept and highways teams are continuing to clear silt, mud and debris, ahead of the risk of further rain showers forecast for Thursday (May 11).

As water levels go down, bridges and structures are being inspected for any potential damage.

The county council said it is also working closely with the Environment Agency to assess the impact of the flooding in a number of communities, and how many properties have suffered floodwater damage.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, DCC cabinet member for highway management, said: “The deluge of rainfall in some parts of the county was extremely intense and it led to localised flash flooding in several communities.”

He said the council highway’s team was working to clear debris from flood-hit roads.

The Environment Agency has been monitoring river levels, checking flood gates, and clearing trash screens, said the county council.