A suspected burglar fled a Seaton warehouse after being disturbed by its owner, say police appealing for help to catch the culprit.

Officers are seeking witnesses and CCTV footage after the break-in at a commercial premises in Harbour Road on Tuesday, April 11.

A man broke into the building at around 9.50pm and left a trail of damage as he entered various areas.

It is not yet known if anything was stolen.

He ran from the scene in the direction of the Premier Inn after being disturbed by the owner…

A spokesperson for the Rural East Devon Police team said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a break-in at a commercial property in Seaton.

“A man entered a storage warehouse in Harbour Road around 9.50pm on April 11 and caused damage when trying to enter various areas of the building.

“He ran from the scene in the direction of the Premier Inn after being disturbed by the owner. It is not clear if anything was stolen.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a anyone running from the scene or from anyone with CCTV covering the area. If you witnessed something suspicious please get in touch.

“Please contact us via the police website or telephone 101, quoting crime reference 50230082761.”