Flash flooding reported in Newton Poppleford as an alert is issued for parts of East Devon

A fresh flood alert has been issued for parts of East Devon by the Environment Agency after heavy rain has caused river levels to rise.

The Environment Agency (EA) on Tuesday evening (May 9) said flooding was possible in the areas of Lympstone, Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Honiton, Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth, prompting an alert for the water levels of the rivers Otter and Sid.

After a day of heavy rain, a residential area of Newton Poppleford has reportedly been hit by flash flooding, on the A3052 Exeter Road.

And Stoke Canon, Broadclyst and the Clyst St Mary areas, are at risk of possible flooding, prompting the EA to warn ‘be prepared’ and issue an alert on Tuesday evening.

A flood alert for the areas of the Rivers Axe, Coly, Yarty, Umborne Brook and coastal streams from Branscombe to Axmouth, remains in place, after it was issued by the EA on Monday (May 8).

The Environment Ageny is urging people to stay away from footpaths close to rivers, or areas that are known locally to flood.

The EA said: “Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.”