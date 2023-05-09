Wednesday, May 10
East Devon

PHOTOS & VIDEO: East Devon partygoers celebrate the Coronation of King Charles

East Devon
Budleigh (left) and Sidmouth (right) held Coronation street parties Photos: left, Helen Warren, right, Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce/Sally Mynard

Coronation celebrations were held across East Devon over the weekend as hundreds held street parties, community get-togethers and a host of family fun, raising a toast to King Charles.

Budleigh Salterton and Sidmouth celebrated the Coronation of King Charles with street parties, where hundreds of royal supporters raised a glass to His Majesty, and Queen Camilla.

Sidmouth

Hundreds of Sidmouth partygoers tucked into Coronation treats. Photo: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce/Sally Mynard

Sidmouth

Sidmouth Town Band and Val Howels.
Photo: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce/Sally Mynard

Sidmouth

Businesses in Sidmouth supported the town’s Coronation party. Photo: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce/Sally Mynard

Budleigh

Roger Bourgein, the Exmouth Town Crier, attended Budleigh’s party.
Photo: Helen Warren

Budleigh

Budlleigh street party. Photo: Helen Warren

Budleigh

Budleigh turned out to celebrate the Coronation. Photo: Helen Warren

Budleigh

Photo: Helen Warren

Budleigh

Coronation fancy dress in Budleigh.  Photo: Helen Warren

Around 660 people tucked into a feast fit for a king in Budleigh, when the town filled the main street with more than 100 tables for its partygoers.

In Sidmouth the whole town came together to mark the ‘momentous occasion’, celebrating the day with a host of family-friendly fun and entertainment.

Sidmouth

Vine and Dandy –
Street party entertainment in Sidmouth.
Photo: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce/Sally Mynard

Budleigh

Tables line the street in Budleigh Salterton. Photo: Helen Warren

Budleigh

Photo: Helen Warren

Budleigh

More than 600 people joined in the fun in Budleigh. Photo: Helen Warren

Budleigh

Budleigh Salterton Town Mayor, Cllr Mike Hilliar.
Photo: Helen Warren

Budleigh

Some of the Budleigh organising team (left to right ) Helen Warren , Karen Mallard, Alan Tilbury, Meg Harris, Brenda Duplock and Gina Woodcraft.
Photo: with permission

Sidmouth

Sidmouth town centre was filled with tables for the street party.  Photo: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce/Sally Mynard

Sidmouth

Street fun in Sidmouth. Photo: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce/Sally Mynard

Sidmouth

Sidmouth’s celebrations. Photo: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce/Sally Mynard

East Devon

Tidwell Close street party, Budleigh.
Photo: Caz Sismore-Hunt

Budleigh

Tidwell Close street party, in Budleigh, celebrated the Coronation of King Charles.
Photo: Caz Sismore-Hunt

East Devon

Tidwell Close street party, Budleigh: The Coronation cake.
Photo: Caz Sismore-Hunt

East Devon

Royalty at Budleigh’s street party.
Photo: Helen Warren

Budleigh

Budleigh Salterton’s celebrations. Photo: Helen Warren

Budleigh

Partygoers young and old celebrated the Coronation fun in Budleigh.
Photo: Helen Warren

They were among the towns, villages and hamlets across East Devon, join the rest of the UK in organising community Coronation events.

Helen Warren, Director of Budleigh Information Centre, said: “There were 110 tables of six, meaning that around 660 people were able to enjoy the party. There was a conga at one point and we all sang happy birthday to a guest enjoying his 8th birthday.

“We also sang God Save the King and raised a toast to His Majesty. Later on, as the tables were being cleared, there was also dancing in the street.”

  • Videos shows Budleigh’s street party

She added: “Everyone had a great time and it was great to see all age groups in the community come together to share the event.

“After the success of this party, and the one held last year, there are calls to make this a regular event.

“It does take a lot of organisation so the team, who are all volunteers will have to get together to decide if this is possible.”

Sally Mynard, Chair of Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, said: “After months of planning, the event was a great success and we were blessed with such glorious weather.

“Seeing the whole community come together to celebrate such a momentous occasion, as a Coronation was superb. A first for many.”

She added: “The atmosphere in town was wonderful and partygoers enjoyed excellent entertainment from local duo Vine and Dandy, as well as Sidmouth Town Band and Val Howels.”

“Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone involved.”

  • Video shows Sidmouth’s street party

The Budleigh coronation fun was organised by the town’s Information Centre, with help from Helen Warren, Karen Mallard, Alan Tilbury, Meg Harris, Brenda Duplock Gina Woodcraft and Sarah Coles.

The organising team have thanked Budleigh Salterton Town Council for sponsoring the tables, chairs, entertainment and other costs.

And Budleigh Community Workshop, for helping with the after-party clear-up, plus the local traders who donated raffle prizes, raising more than £1,300.

The organisers said proceeds raised from the raffle and party would support Budleigh Information Centre, which relies on finding its own funds.

Sidmouth

Royalty in Sidmouth. Photo: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce/Sally Mynard

Sidmouth

Sidmouth Town Band. Photo: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce/Sally Mynard

Sidmouth

Traders and residents supported the Sidmouth celebrations. Photo: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce/Sally Mynard

Sidmouth

Entertainers, Vine and Dandy, performed as part of Sidmouth’s celebrations. Photo: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce/Sally Mynard

 

  • Send your coronation event photos to newsdesk@eastdevonnews.co.uk

About Author

