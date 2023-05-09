Coronation celebrations were held across East Devon over the weekend as hundreds held street parties, community get-togethers and a host of family fun, raising a toast to King Charles.

Budleigh Salterton and Sidmouth celebrated the Coronation of King Charles with street parties, where hundreds of royal supporters raised a glass to His Majesty, and Queen Camilla.

Around 660 people tucked into a feast fit for a king in Budleigh, when the town filled the main street with more than 100 tables for its partygoers.

In Sidmouth the whole town came together to mark the ‘momentous occasion’, celebrating the day with a host of family-friendly fun and entertainment.

They were among the towns, villages and hamlets across East Devon, join the rest of the UK in organising community Coronation events.

Helen Warren, Director of Budleigh Information Centre, said: “There were 110 tables of six, meaning that around 660 people were able to enjoy the party. There was a conga at one point and we all sang happy birthday to a guest enjoying his 8th birthday.

“We also sang God Save the King and raised a toast to His Majesty. Later on, as the tables were being cleared, there was also dancing in the street.”

Videos shows Budleigh’s street party

She added: “Everyone had a great time and it was great to see all age groups in the community come together to share the event.

“After the success of this party, and the one held last year, there are calls to make this a regular event.

“It does take a lot of organisation so the team, who are all volunteers will have to get together to decide if this is possible.”

Sally Mynard, Chair of Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, said: “After months of planning, the event was a great success and we were blessed with such glorious weather.

“Seeing the whole community come together to celebrate such a momentous occasion, as a Coronation was superb. A first for many.”

She added: “The atmosphere in town was wonderful and partygoers enjoyed excellent entertainment from local duo Vine and Dandy, as well as Sidmouth Town Band and Val Howels.”

“Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone involved.”

Video shows Sidmouth’s street party

The Budleigh coronation fun was organised by the town’s Information Centre, with help from Helen Warren, Karen Mallard, Alan Tilbury, Meg Harris, Brenda Duplock Gina Woodcraft and Sarah Coles.

The organising team have thanked Budleigh Salterton Town Council for sponsoring the tables, chairs, entertainment and other costs.

And Budleigh Community Workshop, for helping with the after-party clear-up, plus the local traders who donated raffle prizes, raising more than £1,300.

The organisers said proceeds raised from the raffle and party would support Budleigh Information Centre, which relies on finding its own funds.

Send your coronation event photos to newsdesk@eastdevonnews.co.uk