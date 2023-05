Coalition for East Devon? Local election results 2023 are announced

Once again little separates the parties and groups in East Devon in this year’s local elections, writes local democracy reporter Rob Kershaw.

The Independents edged out the Liberal Democrats by 19 seats to 18, but this is a notable improvement for the Lib Dems who managed only seven in 2019.

The Conservatives were only just behind on 17, but lost their leader Philip Skinner who was displaced by Liberal Democrat Richard Jeffries.

Speaking on his 24 years as a Councillor, Mr Skinner said: “I’ve worked passionately for East Devon. It’s been in my heart for 24 years to be honest with you and I’m deeply upset really.

“However, I’m leader of the Conservative Group here and I’ve got to see my other colleagues over the line. And hopefully we can still win power in the elections.”

Former Independent Paul Arnott held onto his seat in Coly Valley having joined the Liberal Democrats ahead of this year’s vote.

In an improved showing, Labour took three seats, with Violet Bonetta becoming the youngest-ever councillor in East Devon at just 18.

The Greens kept hold of two seats, while the Liberal Party – not to be confused with the Lib Dems – claimed one of its own.

Cllr Bonetta, whose brother Jake sat on East Devon’s council in the previous term, wants to encourage more young people into politics.

“This is the first election I’ve been involved in, let alone run for an election, so I would encourage anyone thinking about running as a councillor to go for it,” she said.

Cllr Arnott, meanwhile, indicated that he will lead the council as part of a coalition between his Liberal Democrat Party, some Independents, the Greens and the Labour Group.

“There may be some other Independents we haven’t talked to yet who might want to come in,” he added.

“Maybe even some other political party, I simply don’t know at this stage – it’s too early to say. But yes, we will be the largest political group as a democratic alliance, Lib Dems standing proudly as a majority of it.”

The East Devon votes were counted at the Westpoint Conference Centre, Clyst St Mary.

Following Thursday’s local government elections, 60 District Council seats in 30 wards across East Devon were declared today (Friday May 5) when votes were counted. The results are as follows: Axminster (3 seats) Number of votes Ian Hall Conservative Party Candidate 801 Paul Hayward Independent 1219 ELECTED Steve Holt Conservative Party Candidate 544 Sarah Jackson Independent 1065 ELECTED Gillian Jordan Liberal Democrats 531 Simon Smith Independent 893 ELECTED Jeremy Walden The Labour Party 395 David Willey Conservative Party Candidate 420 Electorate: 6352 Ballot Papers Issued: 2208 Rejected Ballot Papers: 6 Turnout 34.7 % Beer and Branscombe (1 seat) Number of votes Peter Burrows Liberal Democrats 156 Maria Hall Conservative Party Candidate 170 John Heath Independent 431 ELECTED Electorate: 2108 Ballot Papers Issued: 763 Rejected Ballot Papers: 6 Turnout 36% Broadclyst (3 seats) Number of votes Keith Bickers Conservative Party Candidate 430 Sarah Chamberlain Liberal Democrats 711 ELECTED Jane Chanot Independent 482 Paula Fernley Green Party Candidate 700 ELECTED Katie Jones Liberal Democrats 661 Eleanor Rylance Liberal Democrats 689 ELECTED Colin Trudgeon Conservative Party Candidate 474 Electorate: 5848 Ballot Papers Issued: 1679 Rejected Ballot Papers: 3 Turnout 28.7% Budleigh & Raleigh Ward (3 seats) Number of votes Catriona Cunningham Liberal Democrats 882 Jed Falby Liberal Democrats 878 Charlotte Fitzgerald Independent 1174 ELECTED Patsy Hayman Conservative Party Candidate 1046 Penny Lewis Liberal Democrats 865 Melanie Martin Independent 1076 ELECTED Henry Riddell Conservative Party Candidate 1086 ELECTED David Walsh Conservative Party Candidate 848 Electorate: 6491 Ballot Papers Issued: 2881 Rejected Ballot Papers: 9 Turnout 44.3% Clyst Valley (1 seat) Number of votes Will French Conservative Party Candidate 182 Mike Howe Independent 361 ELECTED Adrian Lock Liberal Democrats 134 Electorate: 1896 Ballot Papers Issued: 680 Rejected Ballot Papers: 3 Turnout 35.9% Coly Valley (2 seats) Number of votes Paul Arnott Liberal Democrats 959 ELECTED Helen Parr Conservative Party Candidate 845 ELECTED John Tristram Conservative Party Candidate 567 Electorate: 3924 Ballot Papers Issued:1669 Rejected Ballot Papers: 17 Turnout 42.5% Cranbrook (3 seats) Number of votes Kevin Blakey Independent 521 ELECTED Kim Bloxham Independent 614 ELECTED Alexandra Croft Conservative Party Candidate 123 Lisa Goudie Heritage Party 57 Sam Hawkins Independent 458 ELECTED Rebecca Lipscombe Liberal Democrats 246 Barry Rogers Conservative Party Candidate 137 Vincent Wilton Independent 424 Electorate: 4717 Ballot Papers Issued: 1020 Rejected Ballot Papers: 4 Turnout 21.6% Dunkeswell & Otterhead (2 seats) Number of votes Colin Brown Conservative Party Candidate 741 ELECTED Gary Burford Independent 370 Yehuda Levine Liberal Democrats 758 ELECTED Ian Morgan Conservative Party Candidate 109 Ollie Tucker Labour and Co-operative Party 322 Electorate: 4499 Ballot Papers Issued: 1643 Rejected Ballot Papers: 10 Turnout 36.5% Exe Valley (1 seat) Number of votes Jamie Kemp Liberal Democrats 475 ELECTED Kevin Wraight Conservative Party Candidate 199 Electorate: 1912 Ballot Papers Issued: 678 Rejected Ballot Papers: 4 Turnout 35.5% Exmouth Brixington (3 seats) Number of votes Aurora Bailey Independent 518 Fred Caygill Conservative Party Candidate 673 ELECTED Maddy Chapman Conservative Party Candidate 734 ELECTED Andrew Colman Liberal Democrats 579 Ian Kirvan Independent 471 Malcolm Marrett Green Party Candidate 434 Cherry Nicholas Conservative Party Candidate 662 ELECTED Jamie Wickenden Labour Party 559 Electorate: 6143 Ballot Papers Issued: 1743 Rejected Ballot Papers: 3 Turnout 28.4% Exmouth Halsdon (3 seats) Number of votes Tim Dumper Liberal Democrats 1099 ELECTED Richard Parr Conservative Party Candidate 638 Pauline Stott Conservative Party Candidate 820 Andrew Toye Liberal Democrats 964 ELECTED Daniel Wilson Labour Party 839 ELECTED Electorate: 5963 Ballot Papers Issued: 1979 Rejected Ballot Papers: 22 Turnout 33.2 % Exmouth Littleham (3 seats) Number of votes Brian Bailey Conservative Party Candidate 986 ELECTED Anne Hall Liberal Democrats 1144 ELECTED Nick Hookway Liberal Democrats 1075 ELECTED Oliver Kerr Conservative Party Candidate 952 David Poor Liberal Democrats 834 Mike Rosser Green Party Candidate 784 Electorate: 6735 Ballot Papers Issued: 2325 Rejected Ballot Papers: 11 Turnout 34.5% Exmouth Town (3 seats) Number of votes Olly Davey Green Party Candidate 988 ELECTED Dominic Nancekievill Conservative Party Candidate 338 Joe Whibley Independent 1043 ELECTED Sylvia Wills Conservative Party Candidate 331 Eileen Wragg Liberal Democrats 974 ELECTED Electorate: 5681 Ballot Papers Issued: 1582 Rejected Ballot Papers: 9 Turnout 27.8% Exmouth Withycombe Raleigh (2 seats) Number of votes Josh Donald Conservative Party Candidate 242 Steve Gazzard Liberal Democrats 521 ELECTED Matt Hall Liberal Democrats 432 ELECTED Brian Richards Conservative Party Candidate 218 Andrew Woodward Labour Party 236 Electorate: 3582 Ballot Papers Issued: 898 Rejected Ballot Papers: 8 Turnout 25.1% Feniton (1 seat) Number of votes Alasdair Bruce Conservative Party Candidate 359 ELECTED Jane Collins Green Party Candidate 351 Electorate: 2256 Ballot Papers Issued: 717 Rejected Ballot Papers: 7 Turnout 31.7% Honiton St Michael`s (3 seats) Number of votes Violet Bonetta The Labour Party 598 ELECTED Jenny Brown Conservative Party Candidate 708 ELECTED Paul Carter Conservative Party Candidate 508 Roy Collins The Liberal Party 534 ELECTED Brice Cornelius Conservative Party Candidate 531 Joanne Fotheringham Independent 477 Nicholas Ingham Independent 419 Electorate: 5558 Ballot Papers Issued: 1487 Rejected Ballot Papers: 10 Turnout 26.7% Honiton St Paul`s (2 seats) Number of votes Tony McCollum Independent 642 ELECTED John Diviani-O’Leary Conservative Party Candidate 460 ELECTED Andrew Pearsall Conservative Party Candidate 454 John Taylor 329 Electorate: 3825 Ballot Papers Issued: 1118 Rejected Ballot Papers: 22 Turnout 29.2% Newbridges (1 seat) Number of votes Iain Chubb Conservative Party Candidate 423 ELECTED Clara Douglas Labour and Co-operative Party 93 Veronica Dower Liberal Democrats 335 Electorate: 2082 Ballot Papers Issued: 855 Rejected Ballot Papers: 4 Turnout 41% Newton Poppleford and Harpford (1 seat) Number of votes Christopher Burhop Independent 633 ELECTED Josh Harrison Conservative Party Candidate 138 Electorate: 1815 Ballot Papers Issued: 775 Rejected Ballot Papers: 4 Turnout 42.7% Ottery St Mary (3 seats) Number of votes Jamie Aylward Liberal Democrats 771 Bethany Collins Labour Party 794 ELECTED Peter Faithfull Independent 944 ELECTED Charlie Hobson Conservative Party Candidate 429 Mohammed Sarul Islam Conservative Party Candidate 192 Mohammed Zayan Islam Conservative Party Candidate 153 Vicky Johns Independent 1565 ELECTED Graham Woolnough Liberal Democrats 556 Electorate: 6148 Ballot Papers Issued: 2214 Rejected Ballot Papers: 2 Turnout 36% Seaton (3 seats) Number of votes Honey Barlow Marshall Labour and Co-operative Party 494 Del Haggerty Conservative Party Candidate 858 ELECTED Marcus Hartnell Conservative Party Candidate 1167 ELECTED Steve Hunt Liberal Democrats 770 Dan Ledger Independent 1404 ELECTED Electorate: 5908 Ballot Papers Issued: 2150 Rejected Ballot Papers: 12 Turnout 36.3% Sidmouth Rural (1 seat) Number of votes John Loudoun Independent 586 ELECTED Christina Richards Conservative Party Candidate 217 Electorate: 1905 Ballot Papers Issued: 805 Rejected Ballot Papers: 2 Turnout 42.3% Sidmouth Sidford (3 seats) Number of votes Lisa Garner Liberal Democrats 1119 Mike Goodman Conservative Party Candidate 1191 ELECTED Stuart Hughes Conservative Party Candidate 1216 ELECTED Marianne Rixson Liberal Democrats 1256 ELECTED Electorate: 6378 Ballot Papers Issued: 2392 Rejected Ballot Papers: 22 Turnout 37.5% Sidmouth Town (2 seats) Number of votes Ian Barlow Independent 994 ELECTED Denise Bickley Independent 785 Sophie Richards Conservative Party Candidate 811 ELECTED John Zarczynski Conservative Party Candidate 406 Electorate: 3809 Ballot Papers Issued: 1649 Rejected Ballot Papers: 8 Turnout 43.3% Tale Vale (1 seat) Number of votes Richard Jefferies Liberal Democrats 627 ELECTED Philip Skinner Conservative Party Candidate 421 Electorate: 2174 Ballot Papers Issued: 1050 Rejected Ballot Papers: 2 Turnout 48.3% Trinity (1 seat) Number of votes Andy Turner Conservative Party Candidate 441 Susan Westerman Liberal Democrats 512 ELECTED Electorate: 2187 Ballot Papers Issued: 956 Rejected Ballot Papers: 3 Turnout 43.8% West Hill and Aylesbeare (1 seat) Number of votes Jess Bailey Independent 897 ELECTED Iain Fairbairn Liberal Democrats 54 Alan Richardson Conservative Party Candidate 184 Electorate: 2211 Ballot Papers Issued: 1136 Rejected Ballot Papers: 1 Turnout 51.4% Whimple and Rockbeare (1 seat) Number of votes Richard Lawrence Conservative Party Candidate 422 Todd Olive Liberal Democrats 440 ELECTED Electorate: 2189 Ballot Papers Issued: 875 Rejected Ballot Papers: 13 Turnout 40% Woodbury and Lympstone (2 seats) Number of votes Amanda Ford Labour Party 286 Ben Ingham Conservative Party Candidate 724 ELECTED Geoff Jung Liberal Democrats 929 ELECTED Cheryl McGauley Conservative Party Candidate 622 Alex Taylor Green Party Candidate 556 Electorate: 4221 Ballot Papers Issued: 1731 Rejected Ballot Papers: 7 Turnout 41% Yarty (1 seat) Number of votes Duncan Mackinder Liberal Democrats 442 ELECTED Richard Norman Conservative Party Candidate 328 Duncan Staddon Green Party Candidate 75 Electorate: 2137 Ballot Papers Issued: 855 Rejected Ballot Papers: 10 Turnout 40%